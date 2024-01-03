What the papers say – January 3

A senior Hamas member killed in Beirut and the junior doctor strikes lead the nation’s news agenda on Wednesday.

The Telegraph and The Guardian report on Israel killing a senior Hamas figure in a drone attack in Beirut which could lead to a “major escalation in the war”.

The Daily Express says a Tory MP called the junior doctors six-day strike “an act of cruelty”, while The Times reports the number of NHS cancellations could reach a million this week.

The Daily Mail takes aim at the NHS trust bosses who are “pocketing £300,000 a year”.

The Metro leads with stories from survivors of the Japan Airlines flight that collided with a coast guard flight in Japan.

The Independent says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of trying to “cook the books” after he claimed to clear the asylum backlog.

The Daily Mirror puts their support behind post office workers who are yet to receive their payouts after they were wrongly accused in the IT scandal.

Tesla has lost their crown as the world’s top electric car maker to China’s BYD, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star runs with a debate over the name of one of the “best named streets ever”.