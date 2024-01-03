Teenage girl charged with murder of 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death

A teenage girl has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death near his home in north London.

Taye Faik died as a result of sharp force trauma to the chest just before 11.30pm on October 1 last year in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton.

The girl, also 16, who cannot be named because of her age, was initially arrested in November 2023 before being charged with murder on Wednesday.

Two young men – Josiah James Semper, 18, and 20-year-old Bernard Carroll – have also previously been charged with murder.

They are both remanded in custody and are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on February 16.

The teenage girl will appear in custody at the same court on Friday.

Three other people – a 20-year-old man and two 22-year-old women – were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain on bail.