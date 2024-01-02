Unsettled weather for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Met Office warns

Revellers keen to ring in the New Year look to be facing erratic weather conditions across the country, the Met Office has warned.

After a windy night across much of southern England and parts of Wales, temperatures are expected to be nearer to normal on New Year’s Eve with the day starting bright in some places.

But, the Met Office warns, there will be plenty of showers around with overnight rain still clearing in eastern areas.

In London and the south, winds are expected to strengthen with the strongest winds along the coasts.

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

Strong winds are expected in London for New Year’s Eve celebrations although it is expected to stay dry and around 8C. Showers are possible across much of the country throughout the evening

In Scotland, Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations.

Borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions on Sunday, with brighter morning spells. Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable.

Dumfries and Galloway will experience showers.

London and the south can expect drier conditions on New Year’s Day, with the Met Office forecasting the day will be largely dry for most, with isolated showers.

The temperatures around southern Scotland will become increasingly unsettled, with showers merging into more extended periods of rain and hill snow at times.

Winds, however, will remain mainly light.