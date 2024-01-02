Trial date set for man accused of murdering ‘Good Samaritan’

A 23-year-old man will go on trial later this year after he was charged with the murder of a “Good Samaritan”, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died last week after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, police have said.

As he tended to the woman on College Close on Wednesday afternoon, a car ploughed into the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday morning charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

No pleas were entered but Jhangur’s barrister, Richard Davies, said the preliminary indication was that he will be pleading not guilty.

The people named in the attempted murder charges are Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

Jhangur appeared via video-link.

Sporting dark hair and a beard, he was wearing a dark sweatshirt and had a cast on his right lower arm as he sat at a desk for the appearance.

He spoke on to confirm his name and that he understood what the judge told him.

Judge Graham Reeds KC remanded Jhangur in custody at the end of the 10 minute long hearing and told him his trial will begin on July 15, with a time estimate of four weeks.

The defendant was told he will next appear in court for a plea and case management hearing on March 25.