What the papers say – December 29

Despite the Christmas break, stories from Westminister dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Times runs with a study suggesting a Whitehall hiring ban has pushed underqualified staffers into senior roles.

Inheritance tax is emerging as a pre-election issue and the Daily Mail says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering cutting it by half.

The i focuses on former prime minister Boris Johnson as he urges Rishi Sunak to speed up the transition to nuclear power.

The Guardian looks at burnout in the health sector with doctors airing concerns over “moral distress”.

An investigation into police procedures features on the front of the Daily Telegraph with a study suggesting officers across Britain do not meet minimum standards when booking criminals.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead on the tornado that damaged 100 homes in Greater Manchester.

The Financial Times concentrates on efforts to starve Houthi rebels of funding after a string of attacks on shipping.

The Independent gives over its front page to a special report on the jailed former leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi.

And for something completely different, the Daily Star uses man’s best friend’s struggle with holiday weight gain.