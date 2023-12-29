Man arrested following Christmas Eve shooting at Dublin restaurant

A man has been arrested following a shooting incident in a restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

A man, named locally as Tristan Sherry, died after he was assaulted and stabbed during the gun attack at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

A police spokesperson said: “Gardai have arrested a male in relation to the investigation into a serious incident that occurred at a premises on the Main Street in Blanchardstown.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in West Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.”

Irish police stepped up uniformed patrols in Dublin following the killing (Niall Carson/PA)

A man in his 40s was also injured when he received gunshot wounds in the incident.

It is understood gardai are investigating whether Mr Sherry was a participant in the initial shooting and was tackled and stabbed after the shots were fired.

Gardai stepped up uniformed patrols in Dublin after the incident amid fears of reprisal attacks.

Uniform patrols in the Dublin region, with support from armed patrols including the Garda armed support unit, have been increased.

The incident unfolded inside a restaurant filled with customers, including families out for Christmas Eve celebrations.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer (SIO).

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also providing assistance and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to both families.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described his shock at the incident, revealing he had visited the family-run restaurant many times, while Minister of Justice Helen McEntee condemned the violence as “disgusting”.