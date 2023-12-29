Game Of Thrones actor Oliver Ford Davies ‘honoured’ to be made OBE

Game Of Thrones actor Oliver Ford Davies has said he is “honoured” to be made an OBE in the New Year Honours.

The performer, 84, best known for his Shakespearean stage work, found new fans as Maester Cressen in the HBO fantasy series and as Sio Bibble in the Star Wars prequel trilogy films, released in 1999, 2002 and 2005.

He has been recognised for services to drama.

Oliver Ford Davies with Penelope Keith in The Chalk Garden at Chichester Festival Theatre (Paul Doyle/Alamy/PA)

He said in a statement: “I am honoured to be honoured after 60 years of acting, which has stretched from 35 productions for the RSC to defending Queen Amidala against invasion in Star Wars and murdering Roger Ackroyd in Agatha Christie’s masterpiece on Poirot.

“But I’m not done yet – next autumn I shall be playing Malvolio for the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond. Then maybe another shot at Lear?”

Born in Ealing, London, he attended the King’s School, Canterbury and went to Oxford University, where he was a member of the Experimental Theatre Club.

His long and prolific association with the Royal Shakespeare Company started in 1975, as Mountjoy in Henry V.

He has since played major roles for the RSC, including Polonius in David Tennant’s Hamlet, and for the National Theatre, including David Hare’s Racing Demon for which he won the best actor Olivier award in 1990.

On the small screen he had a regular role as Peter Foxcott QC opposite John Thaw in Kavanagh QC and was schoolmaster Le Bas in the serialisation of A Dance To The Music of Time. He has also appeared in three different roles in the adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels, including The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd.

He reunited with Thaw again for an episode of Inspector Morse, also appearing in The Uninvited and Foyle’s War.

Among his many film roles, he appeared in Ang Lee’s adaptation of Sense And Sensibility, Mrs Brown, starring Dame Judi Dench, and opposite Rowan Atkinson in Johnny English as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Most recently he appeared as Winston in Triangle Of Sadness, which won the Palme D’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the best picture Oscar.