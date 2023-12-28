What the papers say – December 28

A range of issues appear on the front of Thursday’s newspaper front pages, from politics to stormy weather battering the UK.

The Times focuses on childcare promises which it says Labour are due to announce as the build-up continues to an election year.

The Daily Mirror also opts for politics, saying the Prime Minister is “looking after the millionaires” by scrapping inheritance tax in the pre-election budget.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the havoc caused to travellers by Storm Gerrit.

The Daily Star follows suit as it concentrates on the gridlock caused by the storm.

The i says homes sold to make room for the HS2 project are being rented out with funds going to government coffers.

The Guardian opts for a story on domestic abuse victims as a senior Metropolitan Police officer say the force has “let women and girls down badly”.

The Financial Times reports on multinational arms, security and aerospace companies pulling in record highs in orders and have grown by more than 10 per cent in just two years.

The Daily Express says TV star Esther Rantzen’s Christmas Day that was crammed with “love, smiles and sparkle”, as she battles stage 4 liver cancer.

The Sun says UFC star Conor McGregor punched a parrot.