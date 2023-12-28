Fire crews called to Blackpool Tower blaze
Six fire engines are at the scene, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at Blackpool Tower.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade.
Footage from social media showed flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure.
The tower has been evacuated, a member of staff told the PA news agency.
A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.