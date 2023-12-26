What the papers say – December 26

The front pages of Boxing Day’s newspapers cover the healthcare system, the migrant crisis and royalty amid a range of stories.

The Guardian carries a warning of a “child health timebomb” as areport spells out the effects of the Government shelving anti-obesity pledges.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on a “hormone replacement therapy lottery” with NHS figures indicating women are three times more likely to be offered treatment in some parts of the country.

The Times leads on a Labour alternative to the Conservative Rwanda asylum plan which is due to be unveiled in the new year.

The Sun concentrates on Sarah Ferguson, who was spotted on the royal Christmas church service walk for the first time in three decades.

The Daily Mail, Daily Express and the Daily Mirror run with a Christmas message from the King, focusing on his plea for peace as “tragic conflict” continues in the Middle East.

The Independent also places its focus on the Middle East and 100 people killed in Gaza in one night.

The i dives into politics with its splash as the Tories face a fresh general election threat from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

And the Daily Star opts for a tale about “car scoffing rats” that may chew their way through a vehicle near you.