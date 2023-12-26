In Pictures: Swimmers take a dip and shoppers eye sales on Boxing Day

Swimmers have braved the cold, shoppers searched for bargains and riders and hounds attended hunts at Boxing Day events across the country.

Hundreds of people took the plunge in chilly temperatures for a traditional Boxing Day dip, including at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone, Kent.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

North of the border, swimmers took part in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Boxing Day Dip at Ayr Beach.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

There were modest queues in Oxford Street early on as hardy bargain hunters hoped to bag themselves a cut-price cracker or two in the sales.

(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hunts were held across the country, including at the North Cotswold Boxing Day hunt in Broadway, Worcestershire.

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)