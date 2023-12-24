Yousaf: We’d work with Labour on gender Bill before election

Scotland’s First Minister has urged UK Labour to work with them on amending blocked gender reform laws ahead of next year’s general election.

Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government has been unsuccessful in working with the current Westminster Government, following the Section 35 order of the Scotland Act which prevented the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent.

But in a statement outlining Scottish ministers would not seek to appeal against a Court of Session decision which ruled the block was lawful, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville appealed to “future” UK Government’s to revive the laws.

The Court of Session ruled the Section 35 order, which blocked the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, was lawful (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking in Dundee on Sunday, Mr Yousaf reiterated he would work with the Conservatives to amend the Bill currently but intimated he did not see a resolution happening.

He then said he “absolutely” would want to work with a future Labour government – but said the discussion could happen “frankly now”.

The legislation sought to simplify the process for transgender people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) and officially change their legally-recognised gender.

It would also allow people to self-identify without obtaining a gender dysphoria diagnosis – a part of the legislation which UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has previously described as “not the right way forward”.

But he is in favour of modernising the transitioning process, while ensuring safe single-sex spaces are maintained for women.

Mr Yousaf said: “We’re willing to work with the current UK Government – we’ve been willing to work from the moment this legislation was introduced.

“But we’ve never had from them any detail at what amendments can be made for this Bill to be granted royal assent.”

He added: “We’re willing to sit down with the Labour party – frankly now, let alone if they end up forming the next UK Government – to see if they have concerns about the Bill.

“If they do, then let’s work together to try to mitigate any concerns that they do have.”

The Bill passed through Holyrood in December 2022 with cross-party support following a two-day marathon session before it was blocked by the UK Government over concerns it could interfere with reserved equality laws – with the Court of Session ruling that it did.

Alba’s MSP Ash Regan – a former SNP minister who quit the government over the legislation – wrote to Sir Keir last week urging him not to unblock the Bill.