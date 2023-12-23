Port of Dover wait times at 90 minutes as travellers seek Christmas getaway

Travellers have been warned of disruption to the Christmas getaway as millions of car journeys get under way and long waits are expected in Dover.

The AA estimated that 16.4 million car journeys will take place on Saturday and warned of “lengthy jams”.

The Port of Dover said there were wait times of 90 minutes at border control on Saturday morning.

The port said there had been a surge in demand for ferries after the Channel Tunnel rail link was closed on Thursday due to unscheduled industrial action by French workers, which ruined the travel plans of tens of thousands of people.

Port of Dover Travel posted on social media: “There is currently a 90-minute wait time ahead of French border controls as we help passengers get away for Christmas. Please check with your chosen ferry operator for further travel updates: @POferriesupdate @DFDSUKUpdates @Irish_Ferries.”

P&O Ferries apologised for delays, telling customers: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the waiting time you are currently experiencing.

“We are working hard with the authorities involved to improve the situation and would like to assure you that you will be accommodated on the next available sailing once you get through.”

Road congestion was likely to have peaked on Friday afternoon as drivers on leisure trips competed for road space with commuters and business traffic.

Traffic queues for ferries at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Motorists have been advised by the RAC to travel before 11am or after 6pm if possible to reduce the chance of being stuck in long queues.

Eurostar, which operates passenger rail services to and from London St Pancras, is operating two extra trains per day between London and Paris including on Christmas Eve to help people whose trains were cancelled on Thursday.

Vehicle-carrying train service Eurotunnel is running its usual timetable but is only accepting customers who have pre-booked.

On the domestic railway, disruption from strong winds remained after chaos caused by Storm Pia on Thursday.

The Elizabeth line suffered severe delays on Friday afternoon between London Paddington, Reading and Heathrow Airport after two trains broke down.

There was disruption between Mansfield and Worksop as well as between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley, caused by damage to the overhead electric wires in the Aston area of Birmingham.

No LNER trains served Inverness on Friday morning.

ScotRail services were suspended between Inverness and Wick, Tain, Ardgay and Lairg.

The rail disruption is set to continue on Christmas Eve as London King’s Cross will be closed due to engineering works.

The closure of London Paddington will continue until Wednesday, meaning no mainline trains will serve Heathrow Airport.

Louise Haigh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Shadow transport minister Louise Haigh said the infrastructure has been “totally underinvested in”, causing “record delays and cancellations”.

She told Times Radio on Saturday that anyone who has tried to catch a train in the last couple of years will “almost certainly” have experienced delays, cancellations and poor service because the Government has “presided over the managed decline of our railways and has been totally prepared to accept status quo”.

Ms Haigh said the Labour Party has set out plans to reform railways to bring them into public ownership and “to bring decisions around infrastructure and the operations of the railways together”.

She added: “The infrastructure has been totally underinvested in. And as a result, we are seeing these record delays and cancellations. And people will be experiencing that themselves as they attempt to travel home today and tomorrow for Christmas.”

The Met Office has warned there could be more weather-related issues in parts of the UK this weekend.

Christmas Eve travel plans could be ruined with heavy winds set to batter parts of the country ahead of a rain-soaked December 25.

Gusts as high as 70mph are due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England.

Two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.

A yellow warning for rain covers much of Wales, with forecasters warning that flooding and travel disruption is possible.

Network Rail warned severe weather is likely to impact some ScotRail routes on Saturday.