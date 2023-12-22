Strong winds to batter UK on Christmas Eve before rain-soaked December 25

Christmas Eve travel plans could be ruined with heavy winds set to batter parts of the country ahead of a rain-soaked December 25.

Gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph are due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England on Sunday, forecasters have said.

Two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued, saying people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers.

Forecasters said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. ”

The RAC estimates 3.2 million car journeys will be made across the country on Christmas Eve, and last-minute getaway trips could be disrupted.

Christmas Day morning is set to be neither merry nor bright for most, with rain across parts of England and Wales.

However, a white Christmas, defined as a single snowflake falling on December 25, is likely for a short period over high ground in the far north of Scotland.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “There’s potentially going to be some travel disruption on Christmas Eve, to the east of the Pennines in particular, because of that wind.

“It’s also going to be a very windy day in Scotland as well, so a chance of some travel disruption and power cuts, particular given the wind we saw recently with Storm Pia.”

Storm Pia has already hampered Christmas getaway plans, with heavy winds causing train cancellations.

(PA Graphics)

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With this latest weather warning affecting a large area of Scotland and parts of northern England, there is the chance travellers’ last-minute getaway trips could be disrupted.

“If trains are significantly delayed people are more likely to shift to the roads which could add to already exceptionally high traffic volumes. Nationally, we expect around 3.2m separate getaway journeys to be made by car.

“For this reason, we urge drivers to be on their guard for debris in the road, including branches and possibly even trees, especially along more rural routes.

“Gusty conditions can also make driving more difficult, so it’s advisable drivers reduce their speed and stay focused on the road ahead.”

Mr Dixon added: “As we get into Christmas Day, the outlook is looking rather unsettled at first, there are weather fronts draped over the UK and it’s looking likely that we’ll have rain across much of England and Wales and indeed some showers in parts of western and southern Scotland.

“This will gradually clear up during the day, some people may get a clearer spell in the afternoon, so an unsettled day.

“In terms of a white Christmas, it looks likely, with wintry showers possible over high ground in the far north of Scotland, but not widespread.”

A yellow alert has also been issued for snow and ice across Shetland over the weekend, with possible accumulations of 2-5cm of snow.

On Saturday a yellow rain warning will be issued across parts of Wales, lasting until the evening of December 24.