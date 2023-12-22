Man who sent threatening messages to judge’s family is spared jail

A man who sent threatening messages to the family of a crown court judge, demanding that a father and son’s murder convictions be overturned, has been spared jail.

Steven Webb used a fake social media account under the name of Nikita Hussain to try to get the murder convictions of Wayne Peckham and his son, Riley Peckham, overturned, Norfolk Police said.

The pair were both handed life sentences at Norwich Crown Court in April this year for the murder of Matthew Rodwell, the new partner of Wayne Peckham’s wife.

Police said the Peckhams, who punched, kicked and stamped on Mr Rodwell, acted in a “jealous rage, like a pack of animals” in Downham Market on January 23 2022.

Wayne Peckham was jailed for murder (Norfolk Police/ PA)

Norfolk Police said family members of the presiding judge in the case later received messages from a fake social media account written in block capitals, including “overturn Riley and Wayne conviction or else” and “ur (sic) in big trouble”.

Further messages said “see you and your family really really soon” and “we have all your pics”, with the profile also sending family photos.

The force identified 34-year-old Webb, of Charles Avenue, Watton, Norfolk, as a suspect despite him apparently having no links to the Peckhams.

Norfolk Police said Webb was arrested in May and officers seized various devices from his home.

Riley Peckham received a life sentence after being convicted of murder (Norfolk Police/ PA)

They were found to contain photo collages that had been sent to the victims, searches for the family names from his personal social media accounts, as well as research into the case of the Peckhams.

Webb admitted to four counts of perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing, Norfolk Police said.

The force said Webb was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday to 18 months in prison suspended for two years.

He was also given a restraining order, a deprivation order for his computer equipment, and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days.

Matthew Rodwell was attacked and killed by the Peckhams (Family photo/ PA)

Detective Constable Adam Ruskin said: “Webb showed a clear disregard and lack of compassion for all parties who were deeply affected by the Peckhams’ murder trial.

“He deliberately targeted the family of a prominent member of our legal system with the intention to have a detrimental impact on their wellbeing.

“Furthermore, they were a targeted attempt to pervert and alter the course of justice in what was a harrowing, profound case for all involved.

“I would like to expressly thank my colleagues in cyber crime and the digital media investigations unit for their assistance in bringing the defendant to justice.”