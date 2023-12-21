What the papers say – December 21

The papers on Thursday are led by messages from the family of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey following the conviction of her teenage killers.

“We will never stop loving her” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail runs with: “What they did to our beautiful Brianna will haunt us forever”.

Elsewhere, The Times and i report mortgage rates are set to fall next year as inflation declines.

However, The Independent says leading economists hold concerns on whether the Bank of England will be able to reach its longstanding target of 2% inflation.

The Telegraph leads with the UK Government saying it “profoundly regrets” a move by the Irish to legally challenge its legislation to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

There are privacy concerns over police being given access to 50 million driving licences to run facial recognition checks, according to The Guardian.

Metro reports the girlfriend of a British millionaire who was rescued from a crime cartel in Ecuador has been questioned by police.

The Daily Express calls on its readers to get behind Dame Esther Rantzen’s campaign to hear a parliamentary debate on assisted dying

The Sun reports Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been charged following a police probe into domestic violence allegations.

The Financial Times leads with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will “look into” any evidence of an Indian assassination plot on American soil.

And the Daily Star says global warming will destroy the planet in 200 years.