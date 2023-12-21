Man due in court charged in relation to Parnell Square attack

A man has been charged in relation to an attack on children and a woman in Dublin City centre last month.

The 50-year-old is due to appear in court on Friday afternoon charged in relation to a serious incident in Parnell Square East on November 23, gardai said.

A five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s were left in a critical condition in hospital after the attack near a school on that Friday afternoon.

Two other young children, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, were also injured.

Riots broke out in the Irish capital hours after the attack, in an incident that has put pressure on the government and Garda Commissioner about safety and policing in Ireland.