Family of shooting victim tell of ‘deep sadness’ on 30th birthday

The family of a woman who was shot in her home have told of their “deep sadness” as they mark her 30th birthday.

Environmental health worker Ashley Dale was killed when gunman James Witham, 41, forced his way into her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year and opened fire with a Skorpion submachine gun.

Last month Witham and three other men, Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28 and Joseph Peers, 29, were convicted of her murder and all sentenced to minimum terms of more than 40 years.

On Thursday, her family paid tribute to Ms Dale on what should have been her birthday.

They said: “No words can describe the deep sadness we feel today. On what should have been a day full of happiness and celebrations.

“The past four weeks since the trial has ended, have probably been the worst yet. With lots of very down and low days, as we try and come to terms with the senseless loss of Ashley.

“As people continue with their lives, enjoying the festive period, birthdays and Christmas will never be same for us again.

“We have been left with a huge void, that will never be filled.

“With no real answer as to why our beautiful girl was cruelly taken from us.

“We won’t be celebrating today.

“Our heartbroken family will be getting together to remember the precious memories we have and cherish of our Ash.

“Raising a glass to our beautiful girl, who is loved and missed beyond words every single day.”

Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

Ms Dale’s shooting came after a feud involving the killers and her partner Lee Harrison, who did not co-operate with the police investigation into her death.

Her death was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week last summer.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel died when Thomas Cashman, 35, chased a convicted drug dealer into her home in Dovecot the day after Ms Dale’s murder, and Sam Rimmer, 22, was killed in Dingle on August 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: “Today, Ashley’s family should be gathered with her to mark her 30th birthday, singing to her, giving her gifts and looking forward to Christmas.

“Instead, they are left grieving her loss at such a tragically young age.

“This is the real impact of gun crime.

“The criminals who store, carry and so recklessly fire these weapons destroy the lives of many, leaving those left behind to go on with their lives without their loved one.

“No family should have to go through this, and Merseyside Police is committed to taking firearms out of circulation and bringing offenders to justice so that they don’t.

“We continue to ask for the support of the public to tell us where firearms are stored and who is using them so that other families do not experience the devastation Ashley’s have had to endure.”