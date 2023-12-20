Laurence Fox comments about Ava Evans tops Ofcom complaints list for 2023

The Dan Wootton Tonight episode in which Laurence Fox made on-air remarks about female journalist Ava Evans was the most complained-about TV event of the year, Ofcom has revealed.

The episode, which was broadcast on GB News on September 26, received 8,867 complaints with viewers objecting to the “misogynistic comments” made by actor-turned-politician Fox about about political correspondent Ms Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”

Fox and presenter Wootton, who later both apologised, were suspended by the channel after the broadcast and Fox has since been sacked from the channel while a probe by Ofcom into the episode is ongoing.

The incident narrowly beat Bridgerton star Adjoah Andoh’s comments made during ITV’s coverage of the King’s coronation to the top spot of the media watchdog’s annual list.

The coverage received 8,421 complaints with the majority relating to her remarks “which focused on the appearance of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace”.

Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury in the Netflix show, said at the time: “Looking at all those young people, there is a bit of me that has gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony. I’m very struck by that.”

The actress later appeared on BBC Radio 4 to clarify what she meant and apologise for remarking on the moment Charles and Camilla appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave at the public with their family.