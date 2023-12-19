What the papers say – December 19

Political stories take centre stage of the nation’s papers at the start of the working week.

The Times reports Housing Secretary Michael Gove is set to announce a housing overhaul, pledging to intervene if there have been delays to house building as a result of poor performance among planning teams.

The Telegraph leads with fresh guidance for schools that they should presume a child cannot change gender.

The Independent says the Prime Minister has called for a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza.

Brexit fingerprint checks will be introduced for UK travellers next year, according to the i.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express carry comments from 83-year-old Childline founder and broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen, who said she is considering the option of assisted dying if her lung cancer treatment does not improve her condition.

The Guardian leads with Tory peer Michelle Mone accusing the Government of being aware of her links to a company that won lucrative PPE deals during the pandemic.

The Daily Mail says experts have warned NHS dental services are at their “most perilous point ever”.

The Sun leads with Alex Batty speaking publicly for the first time since his return to Britain, as he says he is “just happy to be home for Christmas”.

Metro reports an undercover policeman caught a chef who was suspected of killing a mum-of-four by spending two years befriending the man.

The Financial Times leads with Adobe abandoning its proposed acquisition of product design software company Figma over regulatory issues.

And the Daily Star says The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan, who died earlier this month, has made contact with his widow Victoria from beyond the grave.