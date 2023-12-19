Tributes to man who died after he was hit by vehicle being followed by police

A “beloved” pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle that was being followed by police has been named.

Oshada Jayasundera died at the scene of the collision on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre at around 3am on Wednesday.

The family of the 31-year-old postgraduate student, who was studying at Nottingham Trent University, said his death was an “unfortunate tragedy”.

In a statement released by police on Tuesday, the family, from Sri Lanka, said: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beloved family member, Oshada Jayasundera, in a fatal accident.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this unfortunate incident.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nottinghamshire Police staff, Nottingham Trent University staff members, Coroner’s Office, The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Nottingham Shanthi Vihara and Meditation Centre as well as friends and colleagues.

“Their unwavering support and guidance has been a source of strength during these challenging times.

“We hope that no one will have to endure such an unfortunate tragedy in the future.

“As we grieve deeply, we earnestly hope for justice to prevail in this matter in honour of Oshada’s memory.”

A 27-year-old man has been charged with four offences in relation to the incident.

Joshua Gregory, of Westfield Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was remanded in custody at a previous court hearing and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 12 next year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has previously said that it is investigating the incident, following a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police.

The watchdog said that officers began following a Ford Focus at around 3.10am but lost sight of it before it was spotted by another police vehicle before the collision at around 3.20am.

A spokesperson for Nottingham Trent University said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of NTU postgraduate student, Oshada Jayasundera, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Oshada was an engaged and committed student who was well respected by his peers and tutors.

“He was keen to support others across the postgraduate community and his compassion, concern and kindness shone through.

“We know that he will be missed by those who knew him and we are offering support to all students and colleagues who have been affected.”