Royal Navy destroyer joins allies to counter threat to Red Sea shipping

A Royal Navy destroyer has joined international efforts to deter attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea that threaten to “undermine regional security”.

HMS Diamond arrived in the region over the weekend and joins American and French warships in an US-led task force dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian.

The vessel’s deployment follows a series of attacks against commercial vessels attributed to rebels belonging to the Houthi group, a Yemen-based faction supported by Iran.

The group is understood to be targeting ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa.

Major shipping operator Maersk has suspended sailing through the Red Sea due to the deteriorating security situation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The strait, whose name means “Gate of Tears”, is a significant shipping route between Asia and Europe accounting for between 10% and 12% of global maritime trade.

The Houthis, a pro-Hamas group, are believed to be attempting to disrupt ships bound for Israel.

On Tuesday, Downing Street said the deployment would send a clear message to Tehran about Iranian efforts to undermine security in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “These are Iran-backed rebels and we know that Iran is actively seeking to undermine stability in the region.

“We are clear eyed about that and that’s why we are acting alongside our allies to provide the necessary deterrence to protect commercial shipping.”

Earlier, Rishi Sunak had told the Cabinet that “malign actors were seeking to exploit the situation in the Middle East for their own ends”.

Downing Street also called on China to support efforts to protect shipping in the region, saying it was “in everyone’s interests” to protect trade routes.

The deteriorating security situation in the southern Red Sea has led oil giant BP and major shipping operator Maersk to pause sailing through the region, increasing costs and journey times and potentially pushing up fuel prices.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said: “These illegal attacks are an unacceptable threat to the global economy, undermining regional security and are threatening to drive up fuel prices.

“This is an international problem that requires an international solution. That is why HMS Diamond has joined Operation Prosperity Guardian.

“This new task force will protect shipping and vital trade routes in the Red Sea, where large amounts of goods and oil transit through to Europe and on to the UK.

“Our Royal Navy personnel are protecting British interests in an increasingly contested part of the world.

“Their valuable contribution to upholding peace and security should not be underestimated and we thank them for their service, especially during this festive period.”

HMS Diamond firing Sea Viper missile to engage and shoot down a drone over the Red Sea at the weekend (MoD/Crown copyright)

On Tuesday morning, Mr Shapps joined a virtual meeting with about 20 other defence ministers to discuss the situation in the Red Sea at which ministers agreed to work together on an international solution.

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer with a crew of about 190, will operate alongside allied vessels to protect shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb.

The ship shot down a suspected attack drone on Saturday.

Commander Pete Evans, captain of HMS Diamond, said: “The Royal Navy has always been committed to the protection of maritime trade and ensuring that both people and shipping remain safe in international waters.

“HMS Diamond and her ship’s company stand ready to work alongside our allies to protect peace and security.”

Operation Prosperity Guardian was announced by US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday and includes contributions from Bahrain, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the Seychelles, alongside the warships from the UK, US and France.

The task force forms part of the existing international Coalition Maritime Force, which is based in the Middle East and includes the Type 23 frigate HMS Lancaster, three mine-hunting vessels: HMS Bangor, HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Middleton; and the support ship RFA Cardigan Bay.