Man to face murder trial next summer after Derbyshire van incident

A 27-year-old man charged with murdering a man who was hit by a van in Derbyshire will face trial next summer.

Zac Newman is accused of murdering 26-year-old Samuel Wilson and injuring two others in the incident in Market Place, Ilkeston, at around 2am on Saturday.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court for a short hearing on Tuesday, Newman was told by Mr Justice Goss that he would face trial at the same court on June 10 next year, with a time estimate of 10 days.

He will enter pleas to charges of murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a hearing on March 26.

Newman appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham in a green and yellow tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his identity.

The defendant, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing after his defence barrister, Nicola Hunter, made no application for bail.

The two other men injured in the incident have been released from hospital and are recovering at home, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page in Mr Wilson’s memory, set up by his sister, has raised around £14,000.

She said: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”

Football club Curzon AFC, based in Long Eaton in Derbyshire, posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind, loving, funny, talented Number 12 and last season’s player of the season Sam Wilson, tragically lost his life early hours this morning.

“We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!

“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc Curzon.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, with the van believed to have been involved in the incident recovered in the Stapleford area on Saturday.

Anyone with information which may help officers with their inquiries is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 23*771155.