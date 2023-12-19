Gove hopes criminal case will be brought against Mone in PPE scandal

Michael Gove has said he hopes to see a criminal case being brought against Baroness Michelle Mone over her involvement in a PPE procurement scandal.

The Cabinet minister also revealed he has co-operated with the National Crime Agency’s investigation into PPE Medpro, a firm that supplied faulty personal protective equipment to the NHS during the pandemic after she recommended it to ministers.

It comes after Lady Mone admitted she lied when she denied having connections to the company, and that she stands to benefit from its £60 million in profits that have been placed into a trust by her husband Doug Barrowman.

Mr Gove was dragged into the row when she said she had contacted him at the start of the pandemic to offer help.

She insisted Mr Gove and other ministers knew about her involvement with PPE Medpro “from the very beginning”.

Asked about her claims after a speech on housebuilding in central London on Tuesday, the senior Tory said: “There is a National Crime Agency inquiry going on.

“I’ve co-operated with that inquiry because I want to ensure that it reaches its conclusion quickly, that justice can be served.”

He added: “I hope that inquiry results in a case being brought as quickly as possible.”

Lady Mone also accused Mr Gove of overseeing “huge waste in PPE contracts” as she hit out against the Government on Monday.

Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted to lying about her links to PPE Medpro (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Gove said: “If there are further questions to ask about PPE procurement, and I believe the Government has a strong record, then I’m more than happy to do so with the Covid inquiry.”

The Housing Secretary also said it was his “understanding” that Lady Mone is no longer a member of the Conservative party.

Labour has piled pressure on Mr Gove to appear before MPs to answer questions about what he knew.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden demanding clarification.

“Why did your colleague Mr Gove fail to take the necessary steps to ensure that this case was investigated properly, and why did not Government ministers ensure that the misleading impression being given to the public by Baroness Mone was corrected?” he wrote.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also raised Mr Barrowman’s claim that he was asked by a Government official in November 2022 if he would pay money for a law enforcement probe to be called off.

“This is an extraordinarily serious allegation that, if proven, goes to the heart of the integrity of Government conduct in this matter going forward and must be investigated urgently.”

The National Crime Agency is investigating suspected criminal offences in the procurement of contracts by PPE Medpro.

The Government last December issued breach of contract proceedings against the firm over the 2020 deal on the supply of sterile gowns.

The firm is defending the legal action.