Residents of evacuated Bristol tower block will not move back in before New Year

Hundreds of residents who were evacuated from a Bristol tower block after structural problems were discovered will be able to move back in – but not before the New Year.

Around 400 people who live in Barton House in the Barton Hill area of the city were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave on November 14 after surveys conducted on three of the 98 flats found a “risk to the structure of the block” in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, Bristol City Council said.

In an update on Monday, the local authority said the issues suggested by earlier surveys are not present throughout the whole building, and residents will be able to move back in – but a return date has not been confirmed.

Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, met with residents of Barton House at City Hall on Monday to provide the update following four weeks of survey work being carried out by council contractors.

Initial findings have been shared with the council ahead of a full report being produced by the surveyors to set out final recommendations for Barton House.

The initial results from these surveys indicate that “the issues suggested by earlier surveys are not present throughout the whole building, as was feared, and that residents will be able to move back into the building”, according to Bristol City Council.

The latest surveys “indicate that the safety measures which the building was designed with do appear to exist and are in the locations that surveyors would expect to see them”.

Residents of Barton House were evacuated in mid-November after structural problems were discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

But residents were told that some essential work is required to make Barton House safe to return to, the extent of which is yet to be determined, and it is likely that a new communal fire alarm system will be required, which is estimated to take two months.

In the meantime, the “Waking Watch” fire marshal patrol that has been in place since May 2022 will be extended.

The contractors’ reports will be considered alongside advice from Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Residents were also told the flats that have been unoccupied over the past month will be tested for legionella while it remains unsafe to return to Barton House, and people are being urged not to use the water if they do visit their flats.

Councillor Rees said: “I want to thank Barton House tenants for their patience and resilience.

Residents that do visit their flats have been urged to not use the water until it has been tested for legionella (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We recognise the extremely difficult month that they have had and the toll taken on individuals and families.

“Throughout this period, we’ve taken many steps to try and ease the challenges they face and I remain ever grateful to them for allowing us the time and space needed to support them and get on with our vital work at Barton House.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to confirm a return date yet, but sadly we know it will not be safe for residents to return before Christmas and the New Year. Our top priority is to ensure residents’ safety.

“With the new surveys taking the time to go deeper and further into the block than previous surveys, a picture is beginning to emerge that suggests the safety measures the block was designed with are in place.

“This was previously in serious doubt. While this gives us hope that the building’s structure is well protected, there is still work to do to make sure the building is safe for people to live in.

“We ask residents to continue to stay away from Barton House while we undertake these essential works and the mandatory legionella testing that must be carried out.”

Additional measures will be discussed with surveyors when a final report is shared with council leaders.