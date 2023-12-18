Give employees guaranteed paid leave for fertility treatment, says MP

People undergoing fertility treatments should be legally guaranteed paid time off work, according to a proposal tabled in Parliament.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken branded the current system “unfair” and is campaigning for IVF (in vitro fertilisation) to be categorised as antenatal so the same rights as pregnancy-related appointments apply.

Ms Aiken said she wants to “lift the lid” and remove the taboo surrounding fertility treatments.

Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, Nickie Aiken (David Wollfall/UK Parliament/PA)

The MP for Cities of London and Westminster said some women feel they have to lie to their employer about fertility appointments, with others secretly injecting themselves in workplace bathrooms.

Around one in six people of reproductive age experience infertility in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organisation.

Ms Aiken told the PA news agency: “Once you open the door to this you realise how many people it affects.”

She has tabled a private member’s bill on the issue, which is scheduled for a second reading on March 1 2024.

Ms Aiken said: “Currently, there’s no paid time off work, you have to take it as holiday or unpaid leave.

“A lot of women end up lying to their employer or taking unpaid holiday.”

She added: “Couples, single people, LGBT couples – it’s about saying it’s OK to talk about it and lifting the lid.”

Ms Aiken said she has been told of “women injecting themselves in the bathroom at work”.

The Fertility Treatment (Employment Rights) Bill was first proposed by Ms Aiken last year but did not reach a second reading.

She said: “I re-tabled my Bill with the understanding it’s unlikely to get made in law but it’s about keeping it in the arena.

“If there was an employment bill I would be lobbying the Government to include it.”

Alongside the Bill, Ms Aiken has launched the workplace fertility pledge, a voluntary scheme which encourages employers to offer staff paid leave for fertility treatment.

Ms Aiken said: “We know that IVF doesn’t always work and if there’s an opportunity to lessen the stress then perhaps it might help.”