Streeting: We can call on Sir Tony Blair’s advice at any time

Sir Tony Blair’s advice is often called upon by Labour, according to Wes Streeting.

The shadow health secretary laughed off suggestions that he might be disappointed Sir Tony is not seeking to make a comeback to frontline politics with a peerage, although he welcomed tips from the former prime minister.

The Sun reported that Sir Tony would not consider taking a seat in the House of Lords to support Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet if Labour wins the next general election.

It came in response to suggestions that Conservative former prime minister Lord Cameron’s return as Foreign Secretary showed there is a “path to Blair coming back”.

Mr Streeting was asked on Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips how disappointed he is that Sir Tony will not be returning to Parliament.

He laughed before replying: “Look, unlike David Cameron, Tony Blair doesn’t have to return to government to try and rebuild his reputation.

“David Cameron, I think, had a disastrous legacy as prime minister.”

Pressed on whether it would be good to have Sir Tony at the cabinet table, Mr Streeting replied: “We can call on Tony’s advice any time we like, and we often do.

“But it’s no surprise to any of us that he doesn’t fancy returning to the House of Lords and returning to Parliament.”

Sir Tony’s spokeswoman told the Sun about the prospect of a return: “It’s not something he’d consider.”