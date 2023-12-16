Gaynor Lord search: No third-party involvement in death of woman found in river

Detectives investigating the disappearance of mother-of-three Gaynor Lord have said there is no evidence a third party was involved in the death of a woman whose body was found in a river during the search.

The 55-year-old vanished after leaving work in Norwich city centre early at 2.45pm on December 8.

Norfolk Police said a body was found in the River Wensum on Friday.

Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, 55, who was last seen on December 8 (Family handout/Norfolk Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday morning and found no indication a third party was involved, the force added.

Police said formal identification is due to take place on Sunday and Mrs Lord’s family has been informed of the development.

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.

“Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”