What the papers say – December 15

The Friday papers are led by the discovery of a missing boy who was found in France after six years.

The Daily Mirror and Metro report Alex Batty, now 17, says he was “kidnapped” by his mother and taken to a Spanish commune.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail asks: “Where’s Alex been for the last six years?”

The Daily Express says missing mother Gaynor Lord made two phone calls to a friend on the day she disappeared.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports German and Danish police disrupted a Hamas plot to kill Jews in Europe.

The story also features on the front page of The Guardian, alongside a report from the frontline in Ukraine.

Tobacco companies funded studies playing down the risks of vaping to children, according to The Times.

The Independent says a ministerial row has broken out over the paper’s campaign to grant sanctuary to Afghan soldiers who served alongside British forces.

The i reports the Bank of England has warned interest rates may need to rise next year.

The Sun leads with TV presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley being lined up to take over as This Morning hosts.

And the Daily Star says chemicals in sofas could affect your IQ.