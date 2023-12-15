Manhunt under way for convicted rapist released on bail before sentencing

Police are hunting a convicted rapist who has gone on the run before he was due to be sentenced for the offence.

Muarug Abraham Gebremcal, 34, originally from Eritrea, was convicted of rape at Exeter Crown Court in September, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He is now wanted for breaching his court bail conditions by failing to report to police.

Gebremcal is described as a 6ft black male of slim build with black afro hair and brown eyes, but he may now have shaved his head, the force said.

He has a distinct tattoo of a male figure on his lower left arm and is known to ride a black bicycle thought to be a Carrera X Go type.

Detectives said Gebremcal has family links to Plymouth, Birmingham and London, but could be anywhere in the UK.

Anyone who has seen Gebremcal or has information about him is asked not to approach him and call 999, quoting reference 50230269135.