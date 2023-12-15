Man and woman charged over drugs stash with street value of £1m

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after police recovered heroin and cocaine with a street value of more than £1 million.

The drugs were found at a property on Kilbowie Road, Clydebank, on Sunday July 9 2023.

Police launched an investigation via the Argyll and West Dunbartonshire’s serious and organised crime team, leading to the arrest of a 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on Friday.

The pair were charged with a number of offences, including the supply of drugs, money laundering and for organised crime offences.

They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Further inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Glasgow said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in West Dunbartonshire.

“It also underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“Organised crime has a profound impact on our communities, and we will continue to target criminals and those who assist them in their activities.

“I would encourage anyone with information about drugs or organised crime to contact 101 or contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”