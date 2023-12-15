Can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited: grandmother of ‘abducted’ teenager

The grandmother of a British teenager who was believed to have been abducted six years ago has said she “can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited”.

Alex Batty disappeared with his mother Melanie Batty and grandfather David Batty in September 2017, but is expected to return to the UK over the weekend.

In a statement issued on Friday, Alex’s grandmother and legal guardian Susan Caruana said: “I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

Alex Batty’s legal guardian and grandmother Susan Caruana spoke with the teenager in a video call on Thursday evening (Oldham Times/PA)

“I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited.

“The main thing is that he’s safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

“I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible.”

At a press conference on Friday, Toulouse assistant public prosecutor Antoine Leroy told reporters that the 17-year-old’s mother may be in Finland and his grandfather died six months ago.

Mr Leroy told reporters the teenager knew the life he was having with his mother “had to stop” after she announced intentions to move to the Scandinavian country.

Alex, who the prosecutor said was living a “nomadic” lifestyle, took part in a “meditation ceremony” when his grandfather died.

He had gone on a family holiday to Spain on September 30 2017 and is believed to have been abducted by his 43-year-old mother to live an “alternative” lifestyle abroad.

Greater Manchester Police said he is now being “well cared for” by French authorities.

The teenager was found near the French city of Toulouse on Wednesday and taken to a police station in the village of Revel by chiropody student Fabien Accidini.