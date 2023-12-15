‘Abducted’ teenager Alex Batty has video call with grandmother after being found

British teenager Alex Batty who was believed to have been abducted by his mother six years ago had a video call with his grandmother a day after being found.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police said Susan Caruana was “content” he was her grandson.

He had disappeared with his mother and grandfather in 2017 but is expected to return to the UK in the next few days, police said.

Alex, who is now 17, had gone on a family holiday to Spain and is believed to have been abducted by his mother Melanie Batty to live an “alternative” lifestyle abroad.

Alex had a video call with his grandmother Susan Caruana on Thursday evening (Oldham Times/PA)

The force said Alex is being “well cared for” by French authorities.

The teenager was found near the French city of Toulouse on Wednesday and taken to a police station in the village of Revel by chiropody student Fabien Accidini.

In a press conference on Friday, Mr Sykes told reporters: “The young man and Alex’s grandmother spoke on a video call last night and whilst she is content that this is indeed Alex, we obviously have further checks to do when he returns to the United Kingdom.

“Our main priority now is to see Alex returned home to his family in the UK and our investigation team are working around the clock with partner agencies and the French authorities to ensure they are all fully supported.

“Alex and his family remain our focus and we still have some work to do in establishing the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance and where he has been in all those years.

“I can only imagine the emotions they have experienced as a family throughout this ordeal.”

Questioned on whether there was a timeline to bring Alex back to the UK, the officer said: “We’re working hard with the French authorities to bring Alex back as soon as possible.

“He is getting well cared for by the French authorities at the moment in Toulouse.

“We’re in close liaison with them and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and our priority is to get him back to the UK and get him back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible.”