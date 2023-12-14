Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust

Here is a list showing the proportion of ambulance patients waiting at hospitals in England last week for more than 30 minutes and over 60 minutes before being handed to A&E teams, broken down by NHS trust.

The data has been published by NHS England.

The list reads, from left to right: name of NHS trust, total number of handovers where time was known, number of handovers longer than 30 minutes, percentage of handovers longer than 30 minutes, number of handovers longer than 60 minutes, percentage of handovers longer than 60 minutes.

The smallest trusts – with fewer than 50 arrivals in the week ending December 10 – have been excluded.

The list has been ordered by the percentage of handovers longer than 30 minutes, starting with the highest.

University Hospitals Plymouth 528, 438, 83%, 363, 69%

Royal Cornwall Hospitals 514, 426, 83%, 363, 71%

Royal United Hospitals Bath 512, 385, 75%, 299, 58%

East & North Hertfordshire 461, 322, 70%, 200, 43%

Gloucestershire Hospitals 683, 473, 69%, 366, 54%

Portsmouth Hospitals University 652, 421, 65%, 305, 47%

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital 639, 410, 64%, 310, 49%

North West Anglia 731, 456, 62%, 313, 43%

North Middlesex University Hospital 518, 311, 60%, 58, 11%

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals 804, 475, 59%, 348, 43%

Countess of Chester Hospital 249, 140, 56%, 89, 36%

Great Western Hospitals 427, 239, 56%, 122, 29%

Northampton General Hospital 619, 346, 56%, 155, 25%

University Hospitals Dorset 1,041, 579, 56%, 226, 22%

North Bristol 653, 362, 55%, 228, 35%

South Tees Hospitals 496, 270, 54%, 121, 24%

Royal Devon University Healthcare 925, 500, 54%, 221, 24%

University Hospitals of North Midlands 852, 458, 54%, 325, 38%

Hull University Teaching Hospitals 855, 447, 52%, 276, 32%

University Hospitals of Leicester 1,272, 662, 52%, 429, 34%

Princess Alexandra Hospital 354, 183, 52%, 97, 27%

Dudley Group 637, 328, 51%, 212, 33%

York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals 942, 475, 50%, 265, 28%

Harrogate & District 317, 158, 50%, 79, 25%

University Hospitals Bristol & Weston 834, 415, 50%, 234, 28%

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust 544, 268, 49%, 158, 29%

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals 889, 435, 49%, 247, 28%

University Hospitals Birmingham 1,944, 942, 48%, 570, 29%

Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals 1,055, 493, 47%, 44, 4%

George Eliot Hospital 335, 156, 47%, 58, 17%

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals 910, 418, 46%, 225, 25%

East Suffolk & North Essex 1,143, 524, 46%, 206, 18%

Somerset 877, 399, 45%, 164, 19%

University Hospitals of Derby & Burton 1,146, 517, 45%, 297, 26%

Nottingham University Hospitals 1,275, 575, 45%, 292, 23%

United Lincolnshire Hospitals 953, 414, 43%, 174, 18%

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals 554, 239, 43%, 69, 12%

Cambridge University Hospitals 528, 223, 42%, 140, 27%

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals 584, 243, 42%, 118, 20%

North Cumbria Integrated Care 594, 240, 40%, 105, 18%

University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire 759, 302, 40%, 229, 30%

Barts Health 1,352, 523, 39%, 35, 3%

East Lancashire Hospitals 756, 288, 38%, 32, 4%

Kettering General Hospital 561, 211, 38%, 87, 16%

Mid & South Essex 1,590, 590, 37%, 274, 17%

Royal Free London 836, 310, 37%, 49, 6%

King’s College Hospital 1,187, 440, 37%, 51, 4%

Northumbria Healthcare 505, 184, 36%, 56, 11%

Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals 925, 334, 36%, 171, 18%

Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh 471, 168, 36%, 90, 19%

Salisbury 279, 99, 35%, 39, 14%

Torbay & South Devon 492, 174, 35%, 113, 23%

London North West University Healthcare 1,122, 396, 35%, 34, 3%

Mid Yorkshire Teaching 1,070, 367, 34%, 77, 7%

James Paget University Hospitals 451, 154, 34%, 69, 15%

Northern Lincolnshire & Goole 781, 262, 34%, 166, 21%

Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 744, 246, 33%, 116, 16%

West Suffolk 390, 124, 32%, 61, 16%

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn 397, 124, 31%, 48, 12%

Kingston Hospital 462, 141, 31%, 12, 3%

Hillingdon Hospitals 524, 156, 30%, 3, 1%

Bedfordshire Hospitals 861, 256, 30%, 120, 14%

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals 664, 193, 29%, 67, 10%

Liverpool University Hospitals 878, 255, 29%, 106, 12%

Bolton 447, 127, 28%, 65, 15%

University Hospitals Sussex 1,820, 507, 28%, 195, 11%

Milton Keynes University Hospital 380, 105, 28%, 21, 6%

Wirral University Teaching Hospital 439, 118, 27%, 59, 13%

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay 540, 145, 27%, 52, 10%

Gateshead Health 362, 96, 27%, 38, 10%

Dorset County Hospital 326, 86, 26%, 50, 15%

Barnsley Hospital 547, 144, 26%, 47, 9%

North Tees & Hartlepool 377, 99, 26%, 37, 10%

St George’s University Hospitals 623, 161, 26%, 12, 2%

Hampshire Hospitals 517, 133, 26%, 70, 14%

Wye Valley 366, 93, 25%, 58, 16%

University College London Hospitals 355, 90, 25%, 4, 1%

Warrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals 413, 102, 25%, 49, 12%

Lewisham & Greenwich 1,058, 259, 24%, 4, 0.4%

South Tyneside & Sunderland 754, 184, 24%, 63, 8%

Northern Care Alliance 1,211, 281, 23%, 144, 12%

Royal Wolverhampton 827, 191, 23%, 118, 14%

Walsall Healthcare 713, 163, 23%, 61, 9%

Whittington Health 356, 80, 22%, 5, 1%

Buckinghamshire Healthcare 354, 79, 22%, 13, 4%

Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals 937, 202, 22%, 83, 9%

Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals 449, 94, 21%, 18, 4%

Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care 449, 90, 20%, 30, 7%

Midlands Partnership 220, 44, 20%, 19, 9%

South Warwickshire 380, 76, 20%, 42, 11%

Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital 546, 109, 20%, 8, 1%

County Durham & Darlington 834, 166, 20%, 111, 13%

Epsom & St Helier University Hospitals 573, 114, 20%, 10, 2%

Surrey & Sussex Healthcare 700, 137, 20%, 34, 5%

Oxford University Hospitals 777, 152, 20%, 26, 3%

Croydon Health Services 581, 104, 18%, 4, 1%

Bradford Teaching Hospitals 818, 143, 17%, 39, 5%

Airedale 376, 64, 17%, 19, 5%

Manchester University 1,291, 218, 17%, 50, 4%

Royal Berkshire 517, 87, 17%, 25, 5%

Royal Surrey County Hospital 389, 65, 17%, 6, 2%

Calderdale & Huddersfield 905, 126, 14%, 35, 4%

Leeds Teaching Hospitals 1,513, 199, 13%, 7, 0.5%

University Hospital Southampton 703 87 12% 11 2%

Frimley Health 1,047, 123, 12%, 13, 1%

East Sussex Healthcare 849, 98, 12%, 5, 1%

Mid Cheshire Hospitals 329, 37, 11%, 7, 2%

East Kent Hospitals University 1,264, 131, 10%, 7, 1%

East Cheshire 180, 18, 10%, 6, 3%

Rotherham 532, 53, 10%, 2, 0.4%

Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals 594, 58, 10%, 14, 2%

Chesterfield Royal Hospital 509, 46, 9%, 2, 0.4%

Dartford & Gravesham 565, 51, 9%, 2, 0.4%

Imperial College Healthcare 892, 79, 9%, 2, 0.2%

Sheffield Children’s Hospital 97, 8, 8%, 2, 2%

Medway 724, 43, 6%, 1, 0.1%

Birmingham Women’s & Children’s Hospital 121, 7, 6%, 2, 2%

Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells 863, 45, 5%, 1, 0.1%

Sherwood Forest Hospitals 754, 33, 4%, 1, 0.1%

Chelsea & Westminster Hospital 908, 39, 4%, 2, 0.2%

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital 59, 2 ,3%, 1, 2%

Homerton Healthcare 282, 9, 3%, 0, 0%