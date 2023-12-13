Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck fined for driving offences, court documents show

Veteran comedian Jimmy Tarbuck has been fined after pleading guilty to a series of driving offences committed near his south-west London home, according to court documents.

The incident reportedly took place just days after his sister’s funeral.

Known as “Tarby”, the 83-year-old admitted driving a mechanically propelled vehicle without due care and attention, failing to stop and to give his name and address after a road accident, and failing to report an accident.

The offences occurred on May 15 when he damaged vehicles, including a Vauxhall Corsa, while driving in Coombe Gardens, Kingston Upon Thames – near his home.

Jimmy Tarbuck during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Steve Parsons/PA)

During a hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, bench chair Dr Samantha Cobb said the magistrates took into account that Tarbuck had “recently lost his sister and it had been her funeral in the preceding days”, MailOnline reported.

The outlet also made clear that Tarbuck pleaded guilty to the offences by post and did not attend court, but sent a letter to the court apologising for his actions.

A document containing court results recorded that Tarbuck was fined £716 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £286 victim surcharge.

Tarbuck, born in Liverpool, rose to fame in the 1960s and was known for hosting variety shows including Sunday Night At The London Palladium and Live From Her Majesty’s.

He appeared on television screens in August paying tribute to chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson while speaking to Good Morning Britain.

He was a guest on the same show in 2020 during which he discussed his prostate cancer diagnosis.