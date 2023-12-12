Three men killed and two injured in crash between bus and car in South Wales

Three men have died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision between a bus and a car, South Wales Police have said.

At about 7pm on Monday emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.

Three men – two aged 18 and one aged 19 – were declared dead at the scene.

Two further men, aged 18 and 19, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were also treated for minor injuries.

The road has remained closed while investigations into the collision continue.

Superintendent Esyr Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident. Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s deputy mayor Councillor Dan Owen-Jones was at the scene soon after the crash after a resident called him.

He said the incident has cast a “dark cloud over the community” and sent those affected his “deepest sympathies”.

“I’m not going to tell you what I saw when I first arrived because I don’t want to share that, that will stay with me,” he told the PA news agency.

“But when I stepped back as the emergency services were arriving and it was down to them to do what they’re best at.

“I was then asked if it was at all possible I could stand at the back line and control the oncoming traffic, which I did.

“That’s where I was for a number of hours on this very cold night. But being one of the local councillors it was only right I was there.

“The neighbourhood stood up, fair play to them, on this freezing cold evening. Hot drinks were plentiful.”

He said a community centre was later opened as a “safe haven and warm place for distressed family and friends” arriving at the scene.

“I couldn’t imagine their feelings,” he added. “What I’ve seen and witnessed, I never ever want to witness again.

“And if anything I can do for the families, then so be it, in a very distressing time.

“It’s more distressing this time of year, isn’t it? Why is it it always happens this time of year?

“What I am concerned (for) at the moment is the families and the siblings.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which either vehicle was being driven prior to the collision is asked to contact South Wales Police.

Anyone with any dashcam or mobile phone footage or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police quoting reference 2300420639.