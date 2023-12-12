Stonehenge ‘risks losing world heritage status because of road project’

Stonehenge faces the risk of being “de-listed” as a Unesco world heritage site if plans for a nearby road project featuring a tunnel go ahead, the High Court has been told.

Campaigners, who are bringing a second legal bid to block the plans, claim the Government was “irrational to give no weight” to the UN agency warning that approval of the £1.7 billion scheme warranted its inclusion on the “list of world heritage in danger”.

Lawyers for Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) say this would mark “the first step being taken towards de-listing” and would be “the direct result” of the Government’s decision.

Campaigners are making a second High Court bid to block a controversial road project featuring a tunnel near Stonehenge (Lucy North/PA)

SSWHS is challenging Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s backing of plans, which include the two-mile tunnel, to overhaul eight miles of the A303.

A development consent order previously issued for the National Highways project was quashed by the High Court in July 2021 amid concern about the environmental impact on the site.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) approved the tunnel from Amesbury to Berwick Down in Wiltshire for the second time on July 14 this year.

At a hearing in London starting on Tuesday, campaigners’ lawyers sought permission to make another attempt to halt the plans.

The Government has argued that the need for the scheme and its benefits “outweighed the harms”, including the “less than substantial harm to heritage assets”.

National Highways says its plan for the tunnel will remove the sight and sound of traffic passing the site and cut journey times.

Stonehenge in Wiltshire (PA)

David Wolfe KC, for SSWHS, said in written arguments that campaigners had set out the effects of the site being de-listed by Unesco, arguing that its “value… must be considered to this and future generations”.

He said this is “not just in monetary terms, but research value, cultural importance, emblematic value, and reputation of the UK as showing to the world that it cares for its world heritage site and respects its obligations in the world heritage convention”.

“These representations were not summarised for or provided to the minister, ” Mr Wolfe said.

The barrister also said the Government gave “unlawful consideration of alternatives” to the project, adding that campaigners believed National Highways had provided “fundamentally flawed” information over these that “failed to acknowledge the heritage harm” and was based on a “flawed analysis of likely traffic figures for the A303”.

Mr Wolfe said the approved scheme would “destroy” around seven hectares of the world heritage site, a change that would be “permanent and irreversible”.

He said the Government’s approach did not provide for “any expert interrogation of the evidence”, with the redetermination of the project “run entirely by officials”.

The lawyer said the deciding minister “failed to conscientiously consider” or did not know about arguments over “a broad range of issues”, such as the landscape and visual impacts of plans or a “non-expressway alternative”.

Mr Wolfe said campaigners preferred a project with a “longer bored tunnel” or a “surface route”, which they claim would be “materially cheaper”.

He added that the Government had acted unlawfully by not considering its carbon budget delivery plan and net zero delivery plan in its decision, with this being a “fatal omission”.

James Strachan KC, for the DfT, said in written arguments there was “no inadequacy” in a ministerial briefing over the “hypothetical” risk of world heritage site de-listing.

“The world heritage site has not been delisted, nor is it said that it will be de-listed if the… scheme proceeds,” he said.

The barrister said the Government concluded the project was “consistent with the UK’s obligations” under the world heritage convention and that it would work with advisory bodies to “minimise harm”.

Mr Strachan said campaigners previously had “full opportunity to present their position” over proposals, including alternatives.

He said the minister had “all appropriate expertise available to make his decision”, which was “fully compliant” with legal requirements and “objectively fair”.

He added that the minister had “more than sufficient material to reach the overall conclusion that the heritage benefits of the alternatives were not sufficient to outweigh the cost, delay and other harms of implementing them”.

The Government “clearly did take into account” its net zero strategy, Mr Strachan said.

Then-transport secretary Grant Shapps first gave the green light to the project in November 2020, despite advice from Planning Inspectorate officials that it would cause “permanent, irreversible harm” to the area.

The SSWHS alliance successfully challenged his decision in the High Court.

The Stonehenge site, with Avebury, was declared by Unesco to be a world heritage site of outstanding universal value in 1986 on account of the size of the megaliths, the sophistication of their concentric plans and the complexes of neolithic and bronze age sites and monuments.

The A303 is a congestion hotspot, with drivers heading to and from the south west during peak holiday periods often stuck in long queues on the single carriageway stretch near the stones.

The road project is classified as nationally significant, which means a development consent order is needed for it to go ahead.

The hearing before Mr Justice Holgate is due to conclude on Thursday, with a ruling expected at a later date.