Man, 56, sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sexual abuse

A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for “disgraceful” sexual offences against children which spanned almost 40 years.

Gary Nicholson was sentenced on Tuesday for a string of sexual crimes against four children committed between 1981 and 2020.

The abuse took place in Kirkcaldy, Livingston and Falkirk.

Mr Nicholson was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

He was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday 14 November.

Detective constable David Adamson, of Fife’s public protection unit, said: “I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Nicholson will spend a considerable amount of time in prison.

“This was a complex and disturbing case and it is right that Nicholson now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful actions.

“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to support any victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice.”