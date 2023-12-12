Lancashire assistant chief constable’s death due to ‘natural causes’, force says

Lancashire Constabulary assistant chief constable Peter Lawson died of “natural causes”, the force has said.

Mr Lawson died suddenly at home on Sunday, aged 50.

He took on a high-profile role during the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley earlier this year and was previously described by colleagues as an “outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride”.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary confirmed the senior coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen reviewed Mr Lawson’s “tragic death” and found he died from natural causes.

Funeral arrangements will be made in due course.

The spokesperson added: “His Majesty’s senior coroner has confirmed there is no requirement for an inquest.

“Our deepest condolences once again go out to Peter’s family and we will support them as much as we can. Our thoughts are with them and everyone who knew Peter.

“We want to respect their privacy and would ask that the public and media do so too.

“We will continue to offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Peter, as we mourn his loss.”

The officer began his career in Preston before serving all over the county in a variety of uniformed roles.

He was involved in the policing of many high-profile events and incidents during his career, from sporting occasions to protests and large civic and protection events.

He appeared at press conferences during the search for Ms Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, earlier this year.

Her body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.

The force was criticised over its handling of the investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

Mr Lawson also gave evidence to the Manchester Arena terror attack inquiry.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley reading a statement at Humberside Police HQ in Hull (Dave Higgins/PA)

Lancashire’s Chief Constable Chris Rowley previously said: “This is incredibly sad and tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with all of Pete’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Pete’s death will come as a shock to the entire force and the wider police family across the country. He was an outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride.

“He was also highly respected and admired by all who knew him and worked with him.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and we will support them as much as we can.

“We will offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Pete, as we mourn his loss.”