Girl accused of Brianna Ghey murder liked the idea of ‘causing pain’, court told

A girl accused of the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey has told a court she liked the idea of causing pain and suffering, but denied turning her fantasy into reality.

The 16-year-old, identified only as girl X, told Manchester Crown Court she was attracted to Brianna, a 16-year-old transgender girl, and also fantasised about killing her – but had no intention of carrying it out.

She denied having to wipe Brianna’s blood from her face after the killing.

On Tuesday, the court heard her co-accused, identified only as boy Y, had “gradually stopped speaking” to anyone apart from his mother following his arrest and had been diagnosed with selective mutism, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

He is due to give evidence on Wednesday by typing, the jury was told.

Brianna was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in a “frenzied attack” in Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, on the afternoon of February 11.

Both girl X and boy Y, now aged 16 but 15 at the time, deny murder and are blaming each other for Brianna’s death. Neither can be named due to their age.

Jurors have heard girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the “dark web” and had an interest in serial killers.

Giving evidence for a second day, girl X was asked what she enjoyed about the idea of killing.

She said: “I’m not exactly sure, I just found the overall thing quite interesting I guess.”

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, said: “Did you like the idea of having power over somebody?”

Girl X said: “Yes.”

Ms Heer said: “Did you like the idea of being able to cause them pain and suffering?”

Girl X replied: “Yes.”

Ms Heer asked: “Did you find the idea of killing Brianna, who you were attracted to, exciting?”

Girl X said: “I guess so, yes.”

Ms Heer asked if she thought boy Y would also enjoy the idea of killing Brianna because he did not like transgender people.

Girl X replied: “Possibly, yes.”

Ms Heer compared the similarities to Brianna’s stabbing and the “fantasy” plans about killing her, and other children, discussed between girl X and boy Y in phone messages; the luring of a victim to a “hidden spot”, the distraction, the method of stabbing and the injuries inflicted.

Ms Heer continued: “All the things you need to think about if you are planning a real killing?”

“Yes,” girl X replied.

Ms Heer said: “Did you want boy Y to kill Brianna while you watched? Did you want him to overpower Brianna? Did you want him to kill her?”

Girl X replied: “No.”

The jury heard girl X had saved boy Y’s phone number in her phone under the name “Tesco John Wick” and that John Wick was a character from a film about a hitman played by Keanu Reeves.

Ms Heer said: “Did you think of boy Y as your assassin?”

“No,” replied girl X.

Girl X said she had walked away from Brianna to stretch her legs while they were in Linear Park, but then heard a scream and turned around to see boy Y stabbing her.

She told the jury she was “in shock” when she saw boy Y attacked Brianna and, after checking whether Brianna was still breathing, she ran away.

She said: “I realised it was just me stood there with Brianna, that wasn’t going to look great after what just happened, so I panicked and started to run.”

Later she admitted lying to police, saying Brianna had left the park with a young man from Manchester.

Finishing her cross examination, Ms Heer said: “You’re lying aren’t you? You’ve lied to this jury just like you lied to the police?”

Girl X said: “No.”

The trial will continue on Wednesday.