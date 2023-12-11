Teenager in court charged with murder after woman shot dead in east London

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was shot dead in east London.

Lianne Gordon, 42, was killed in Hackney last week and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy also suffered gunshot wounds, but were later discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police detained a 16-year-old in the early hours of Friday morning.

He appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was also charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Lianne Gordon was killed on Tuesday evening (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The force was called to reports of a shooting outside an address in Vine Close at 6.28pm last Tuesday and officers attended alongside paramedics.

Ms Gordon and the two other people who suffered gunshot wounds were not related but are believed to have known each other, police said.

Officers previously said they were trying to determine if the attack was linked to shots fired in the same road just days before.

At the brief hearing on Monday, the teenager was remanded in custody and will appear at London’s Old Bailey on December 13.