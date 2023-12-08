Two charged with disorder offences after Starmer met by pro-Palestine protest

Two people have been charged in connection with alleged disorder offences following a protest where UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by pro-Palestine activists.

On Thursday night, Police Scotland said a man, 33, and a woman, 26, were arrested after Sir Keir was confronted by protesters as he arrived in Glasgow.

Footage showed Sir Keir arriving at Glasgow Central station, where a group of activists were waiting with Palestinian flags.

He has faced criticism for refusing to back a ceasefire in Gaza, with the party leadership in favour of calling for humanitarian pauses to allow people to leave Gaza and for aid to enter.

Sir Keir was met by protesters as he arrived and footage posted on social media showed activists surrounding a Range Rover and shouting as he got into it.

The protest continued outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also came in for criticism from protesters.

Police Scotland confirmed the two people who were arrested have now been charged.

A force spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with disorder offences following a protest in Congress Road, Glasgow, on Thursday December 7, 2023.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”