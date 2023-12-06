Woman described as ‘beautiful soul’ killed in east London shooting

Tributes have been paid to a woman described as “a beautiful soul” who was killed in a shooting in east London.

The 42-year-old woman, named locally as Lianne Gordon, was one of three people found with gunshot wounds after police were called to Vine Close, Hackney, on Tuesday evening.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital, where their conditions are being assessed, the Metropolitan Police said.

Flowers were laid outside the police cordon on Wednesday alongside a card which said: “To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!”

A resident of Vine Close, who did not want to be named, said she heard the daughter of the victim screaming in the aftermath.

Shohid Auddin, another resident of the cul-de-sac, told reporters Ms Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

He said: “She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time.

“My mum doesn’t speak English but they understood each other. She had two children – my youngest daughter was the same age as hers.

“She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling.”

A floral tribute and card were left outside the police cordon (Lucy North/PA)

Lucinda Leadette, 68, whose family were friends with Ms Gordon, described her as “bubbly and outgoing”.

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made so far.

Forensics teams arrived at the scene on Wednesday with a cordon in place across the adjoining Rendlesham Road.

Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley and Councillor Susan Fajana-Thomas, Cabinet member for community safety, said in a joint statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a woman has died after a fatal shooting which left two others injured in Vine Close, Hackney Downs, last night. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected, their family, neighbours and friends.

“While incidents like this are rare in Hackney, we know that the events of last night will cause concern for local people. We want to reassure everyone that we’re committed to doing all we can to prevent what are fortunately isolated events.

“The police will be working in the area over the coming days to continue their investigation. Council officers will be supporting the police and helping to reassure those affected within the community.”