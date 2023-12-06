TUC accuses government of ignoring recommendations on new strikes law

The Government has denied claims it has “ignored” recommendations from the conciliation service Acas over its controversial new law on providing minimum levels of service during strikes.

The TUC said “serious concerns” had been raised about the new regulations, which have sparked anger from unions and opposition politicians.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak has written to Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch saying ministers have “chosen to ignore” recommendations by Acas.

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “This is total nonsense from the TUC. We carefully considered all the responses we received during the consultation period, including from Acas.

“The purpose of this legislation is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the public and ensure they can continue to access vital public services.

“This Act does not remove the ability to strike but people expect the Government to act in circumstances where their rights and freedoms are being disproportionately impacted and that’s what we are doing.”

Mr Nowak said: “Acas raised serious concerns about the balance, clarity and practicality of its plans. Yet the government still shamelessly claims it has consulted with Acas to justify its actions.

“Acas is one of a long list – including politicians, employers and civil society groups – that have criticised the regulations.

“These anti-strike laws are a deliberate attempt to restrict the right to strike – a fundamental British liberty. They are undemocratic, unworkable and likely illegal.

“Crucially, they will poison industrial relations and exacerbate disputes rather than help resolve them.”

An Acas spokesperson said: “Acas is governed by an independent council that includes employer, trade union and independent members. The Acas Council’s full response to the Government’s consultation on its Minimum Service Levels: Code of Practice on reasonable steps is available on the Acas website and is the consensus position of our council members.

“Any changes to Government policy or new laws around the handling of industrial action are a matter for the Government and Parliament.”

The TUC is holding a special conference on Saturday to discuss how to respond to the new regulations.