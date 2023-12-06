Sunak risks angering Tory right by avoiding most hardline Rwanda legislation

Rishi Sunak has risked further angering the Tory right by avoiding the most hardline option in his legislation aimed at reviving the stalled Rwanda asylum policy.

The draft Bill, published on Wednesday, compels judges to treat the East African nation as a safe country after the Supreme Court ruled the scheme was unlawful over risks to refugees.

The legislation, which must be voted on by Parliament, gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

But it does not go as far as providing powers to dismiss the European Convention on Human Rights, as hardliners including Suella Braverman have demanded.

The Prime Minister said the legislation will ensure his flagship asylum scheme “cannot be stopped” as he battles the issue of small boat crossings of the Channel.

“Through this new landmark emergency legislation we will control our borders, deter people taking perilous journeys across the channel and end the continuous legal challenges filling our courts,” Mr Sunak said.

“And we will disapply sections of the Human Rights Act from the key parts of the Bill, specifically in the case of Rwanda, to ensure our plan cannot be stopped.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly states on the front page of the legislation, however, that he cannot guarantee that it is compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill states that it is the “judgment of Parliament that the Republic of Rwanda is a safe country”.

The Bill says that “every decision-maker” – specifically mentioning the courts – “must conclusively treat the Republic of Rwanda as a safe country”.

It states that ministers will decide whether to ignore interim measures issued by the European Court of Human Rights which have previously scuppered flights.

Combined with the new legally binding treaty brokered with Rwanda, the Government hopes they can get the policy first announced in April last year off the ground.

The publication of the legislation comes after Mrs Braverman warned the Tories face “electoral oblivion in a matter of months” if the legislation introduced is “destined to fail”.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman delivers a personal statement to the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The sacked home secretary, who commands support on the party’s right, said the Bill must contain powers to override the European Convention on Human Rights and “all other international law”.

But complying with her demands would have left Mr Sunak facing an outcry from his MPs from the more centrist One Nation faction.

They have urged ministers to ensure the country follows rule of law rather than trying to undermine the oversight of the Strasbourg court.

Mr Sunak will address a meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives as he seeks to shore up support.