Trading halted in hundreds of firms as London Stock Exchange suffers outage

The London Stock Exchange saw trading halted on hundreds of stocks on Tuesday after another outage on the stock market.

In morning trading, it said it was only able to trade FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and IOB stocks following an “incident”.

The exchange said it was investigating the issue impacting its trading and information system.

The incident meant trading for hundreds of London-listed firms, such as Deliveroo and Asos, was halted for investors and traders.

Trading in these stocks stopped at about 9.15am.

Shortly after 10am, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said in a notice that trading across all its markets had resumed.

It did not disclose the cause of the issue.

It was the second outage affecting the London Stock Exchange in recent months.

In October, the exchange was hit by a roughly 80-minute outage which halted trading for hundreds of smaller stocks, with FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares once again unaffected.