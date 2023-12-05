Spice Girl among celebrities who have made hacking claim settlements, court told

Comedian Catherine Tate, radio presenter Chris Moyles and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm are among the celebrities who have reached settlements after making hacking claims against News Group Newspapers, a High Court judge has been told.

Mr Justice Fancourt was given detail of settlements by lawyers during the latest hearing in long-running litigation at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday.

A barrister representing News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun and used to publish the News Of The World, apologised.

The judge was told that publication of articles caused Ms Tate “distress” and Ms Chisholm became “paranoid and suspicious”.

Catherine Tate was among the celebrities who have reached settlements after making hacking claims against News Group Newspapers (Matt Crossick/PA)

News Group Newspapers has previously settled a number of other claims.

Lawyers representing celebrities read agreed statements at a hearing in the Rolls Building in central London.

They did not give detail of any damages at the hearing.

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch, actor Mathew Horne and actor Keith Allen, father of singer Lily Allen, had also reached settlements, the judge was told.