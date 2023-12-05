New car market up 9.5% in November

The number of new cars registered in the UK in November increased by 9.5%, new figures show.

Some 156,525 new cars were registered last month, up from 142,889 in November 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The latest total was just 0.1% below pre-pandemic levels.

Growth was driven by fleets investing in new cars, with registrations rising 25.4%.

Demand from private buyers and businesses fell by 5.9% and 32.7% respectively.