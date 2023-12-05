Asylum legacy backlog falls but more recent cases still rising

The number of older cases in the UK asylum system has fallen by nearly half in a month, new figures showed, as the Government works towards its target of clearing the backlog by the end of the year.

The so-called “legacy” backlog was at 18,366 as of November 30, according to Home Office data published on Tuesday.

This is down by nearly half (45%) from 33,253 on October 29.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear by the end of 2023 the backlog of “legacy” cases, which refer to applications that have been waiting an initial decision since June 28 2022.

The backlog has fallen by nearly three-quarters (74%) since June 2023, when it stood at 70,493.

But newer cases in the system continue to rise.

The non-legacy backlog of UK asylum cases – covering applications made on or after June 28 2022 – stood at 91,076 on November 30, up 2% from 89,332 on October 29 and up just over a third (34%) from June 25.

The overall backlog of applications awaiting a decision, including both legacy and non-legacy cases, is 109,442 – down 11% from October and down 21% from June.

One asylum application does not always equal one individual because an application can cover a group of people.