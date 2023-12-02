Child killer Lucy Letby faces being stripped of nursing status

Child killer Lucy Letby may be stripped of her nursing credentials at a hearing later this month.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has listed a two-day hearing to decide if Letby should be removed from the register on December 12 in London.

In August, Letby, 33, of Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

The offences took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, where Letby worked, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby also faces a retrial in June for one count of attempted murder.